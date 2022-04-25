Resurgent music duo, P-Square take centre stage at Glo Battle of the Year national semi-finals

The show, which took place at the Convention Centre, Eko Hotel, Lagos, kicked off on a rather intense note of high-octane pre-live show battles’, held in the balance for these semi-finalists, a defining moment in their qualifying rounds of dance battles.

Captured in a charismatic display of dedication and flair for showmanship, all wrapped up in an undeniable ‘spirit of dance’, these passion-filled performances only stoked the flame of ‘bigger to come’.

And bigger did come when the night was crowned with much-anticipated performances from Nigeria’s music royalties Olamide and resurgent music duo, P-Square. Both taking fans and the audience at large down memory lane with the best of their dance tracks. This included reliving respective moments of show-stopping choreography that are recorded in music videos like “Science Student” and “Roll it” among others.

Olamide performing at the semi-finals of GLO Battle of the Year

It is safe to say that the combined force of the P-Square brothers was more than palpable throughout the arena, as they reprised themselves as the unmistakable dance-music duo out of Nigeria and on the continent. What is more noteworthy, is the impactful impression they have left on everyone who watched them perform.

A remark of how significant they remain in delivering top-notch dance performances, nearly two decades in the game.

P-Square weren’t the only spotlight for the night, as Lil Conqueror, Isikonko, Izzy Twist and Locking Mike won their qualifying rounds of dance battles for the Krumping, Popping, Afro Dance and Locking categories respectively.

Viewers at home did not miss out on all the action from the show on Globacom’s live streaming app, GloTV.

Battle of the Year, commonly referred to as BOTY, is an annual international breakdancing competition that began in 1990. It has further expanded to other countries to incorporate dancers’ region of origin and influences.

BOTY is the Nigeria preliminary to the annual international competition. Powered by Globacom Telecommunications, this reality TV competition has been 11 long weeks of thrilling and exciting dance battle across six regions: Kaduna, Port Harcourt, Enugu, Abuja, Benin and Lagos.

With one more hurdle left to scale at the national level, the stage is set for the Grand Finale coming up on the 30th of April, 2022.

Davido, Teni and Simi will be performing live as fans across the nation watch these finalists dance their way, one last time on the BOTY Nigeria stage, to an incredible feat of mega millions.