Reps member, Hassan Kila Yuguda is dead

A member of the House of Representatives from Jigawa State, Hassan Kila Yuguda, is dead.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Jigawa State Governor, Auwal Sankara, confirmed this on Thursday via his official Facebook page.

“We regret to announce the death of Honourable Hassan Kila Yuguda, the member representing the Gwaram Federal Constituency of Jigawa State.”

“Honourable Hassan Kila Yuguda was born in 1951 and hails from Kila in the Gwaram Local Government Area of Jigawa State, Nigeria.

“Until his demise, he represents Gwaram Federal Constituency at the National Assembly.”