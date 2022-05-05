Release Nnamdi Kanu to restore peace in South-East – Ohaneze

Igbo foremost socio-cultural body, Ohaneze Ndigbo, says Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, must be released from detention to restore peace and security in the South-East.

The Ohaneze made its position known in a communiqué issued at the end of the one-day meeting of the group’s Imeobi (highest decision-making organ) on Thursday in Enugu.

The communique was signed by its President-General, Professor George Obiozor.

Ohaneze said it was convinced that the release of Mr Kanu and other Igbo youths being detained for different alleged offences remained the first crucial step towards restoring peace and security in the zone.

It stated that Mr Kanu’s case could be resolved through dialogue.

It condemned the worsening security situation in the zone, pointing out that all hands must be on desk to halt it.

Mr Kanu has been in government incarceration since June 2021 after he was abducted from Kenya to face treason and terrorism charges. His trial has been progressing at snail speed.

The group also examined the ongoing electoral processes in the country, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

It therefore called for greater efforts in sensitising Igbo people on the importance of voter registration.

It underscored the need for people of voting age to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards where they reside.

The communiqué further stated that the meeting empowered Mr Obiozor to constitute a Political Action Committee, which would help in achieving the desired result on issues raised at the Imeobi.

According to the communiqué, only Mr Obiozor and the Secretary-General of the group, Okey Emuchay, are authorised to issue official statements on behalf of the organisation.

“We laud the efforts of the current leadership in steering the ship of Ohaneze and urge all the Igbo nation to give it the support it deserves,” the communique added.