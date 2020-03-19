COVID-19: RCCG instructs parishes in Lagos, Ogun to limit service to 50 persons

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has asked its parishes in Lagos and Ogun States not to allow more than 50 persons per one service.

Okay.ng understands that this directive is coming following an order by the state governments limiting only 50 persons to social and religious gatherings.

Assistant General Overseer, Administration and Personnel, RCCG, Folorunsho Odesola, in a memo issued to its parishes in the respective states said the church was amending its worship schedules as a precaution to containing the spread of Covid-19.

Odesola said parishes that have average attendance of 50 members or less can hold their service without any changes, while those that have over 50 members should run simultaneous services with the main church through their house fellowship centres.

He said: “Parishes that have the facility to run more than one service can also do so, under the strict directive that worshippers won’t exceed 50 people per service.”