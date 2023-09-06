News

Prominent Islamic Cleric, Sheikh Abubakar Giro Argungu, Dies

Muhammad A. Aliyu By Muhammad A. Aliyu
1 Min Read
Sheikh Abubakar Giro Argungu
Sheikh Abubakar Giro Argungu

The Islamic community mourns the loss of a revered Islamic scholar, Sheikh Abubakar Giro Argungu, who passed away on Wednesday in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State, Nigeria, following a brief illness.

The news of his death was announced by the Chairman of the Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’a Wa’ikamatis Sunnah (JIBWIS), Sheikh Dr. Abdullahi Bala Lau, on the same day.

Sheikh Abubakar Giro Argungu’s contributions to the Islamic faith and his role as a spiritual leader made him a respected figure within the Muslim community.

His teachings and guidance touched the lives of many, and his passing leaves a void in the hearts of his followers.

- Advertisement -

The burial prayer for Sheikh Abubakar Giro Argungu will be conducted at 2:00 pm on Thursday at the Idin Sarki mosque in Argungu town, Kebbi State.

TAGGED:
Share This Article

Connect with Okay on Social

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Benue North-East: Gabriel Suswam Affirmed Senator-Elect as Tribunal Sack Udende
News
L-R: Executive Commissioner, Technical Services, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Ubale Maska; Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, VDT Communications Limited, Biodun Omoniyi; Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta and President, Association of Telecom Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), Tony Emoekpere, at Telecom Executives and Regulators Forum hosted by ATCON in Lagos on Thursday (September 7, 2023).
Nigeria’s Telecom Contribution to GDP Hits 16% – Danbatta
Business Tech
Former RCCG Pastor, Ghandi Laoye, Crowned Soun of Ogbomosoland
News
MC Oluomo
NURTW Lifts Suspension on MC Oluomo
News
I Cannot Marry a Man I Earn More Than — Skitmaker, Ashmusy
Gist
- Advertisement -
Lost your password?