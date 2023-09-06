Prominent Islamic Cleric, Sheikh Abubakar Giro Argungu, Dies

The Islamic community mourns the loss of a revered Islamic scholar, Sheikh Abubakar Giro Argungu, who passed away on Wednesday in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State, Nigeria, following a brief illness.

The news of his death was announced by the Chairman of the Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’a Wa’ikamatis Sunnah (JIBWIS), Sheikh Dr. Abdullahi Bala Lau, on the same day.

Sheikh Abubakar Giro Argungu’s contributions to the Islamic faith and his role as a spiritual leader made him a respected figure within the Muslim community.

His teachings and guidance touched the lives of many, and his passing leaves a void in the hearts of his followers.

The burial prayer for Sheikh Abubakar Giro Argungu will be conducted at 2:00 pm on Thursday at the Idin Sarki mosque in Argungu town, Kebbi State.