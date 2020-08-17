Prof Sagir Abbas takes over as 11th VC of BUK

Professor Sagir Adamu Abbas has officially taken over as the 11th Vice-Chancellor of Bayero University, Kano.

The formal handing over ceremony took place on Monday at the new Senate chambers of the university.

The new VC promised to lead transparent administration, saying that through consultation, teamwork and commitment, he is ready to move the university forward.

Professor Abbas commended the former VC Professor Yahuza Bello for what he described as massive transformations of the university.

He promised to follow the good steps of his predecessors who he said had put the university on the right track.

“He was my teacher at the undergraduate level. He has served Bayero University diligently and giving his antecedents, he will continue to give his utmost contributions for the betterment of the system,” he said.

Professor Bello expressed his gratitude to the university council and members of the University community for supporting him.

He urged members of the university community to extend the support he enjoyed to the new VC in order to move the institution forward.

Abbas, a Professor of Mathematics was appointed by the University Council on Saturday, 8th August 2020.