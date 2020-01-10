Prof Chukwuemeka Ike: Renowned writer dies aged 89

A renowned novelist and writer, Professor Chukwuemeka Ike, is dead.

Okay.ng gathered that the author of ‘The Bottled Leopard’, died at Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi, after a brief illness on Thursday.

He passed away at the age of 89.

Short BIOGRAPHY OF LATE Chukwuemeka Ike

Professor Ike was known for a unique brand of fiction that mixed lampoon, humour, and satire.

His hometown, Ndikelionwu, was a regular feature in his writings.

He was a former Registrar of the West African Examination Council (WAEC) and the boss of the Nigerian Book Trust Foundation at a time.

His works include, Toads for Super, published 1965, The Naked God’s (1970), The Potter’s Wheel (1973), Sunset at Dawn (1976), Expo ’77 (1980), The Chicken Chasers (1980), The Bottled Leopard (1985), Our Children Are Coming Home (1990), and Conspiracy of Silence.