President Buhari signs National Health Insurance Bill into law

The National Health Insurance Authority Bill 2022 has been signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari, thereby repealing the National Health Insurance Scheme Act, Cap N42, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

This was conformed in Abuja on Thursday in a statement by Mallam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President.

Speaking at the signing of the new law, President Buhari assured that a Fund would be set up “to ensure coverage of 83 million poor Nigerians who cannot afford to pay premiums as recommended by the Lancet Nigeria Commission.”

He further elaborated on how the fund would be sourced, saying that:

“For the large number of vulnerable individuals who are not able to pay health insurance premiums, a Vulnerable Group Fund will be set up.

”This will include a component of the Basic Health Care Provision Fund due to the Authority, Health Insurance Levy, Special Intervention Fund, and any investment proceeds, donations and gifts to the Authority.”

According to him, the authority will synergize with the state government Health Insurance Schemes to accredit primary and secondary health facilities and enroll Nigerians into the scheme in order to ensure a quality delivery of health care.