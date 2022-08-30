Celebrities

Portable tenders apology to Davido

Damilola A. By Damilola A.
1 Min Read
Zaazu singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, on Tuesday, apologised to his colleague, Davido.

The duo campaigned for opposing political parties in the last Osun State governorship election, in which Davido’s uncle, Ademola Adeleke, was returned elected.

Portable took to his Instagram to post a video of Onitigbo Of Tigbo-Ilu, Oba Olabode Thomas-Fagbayi, advising him to apologise to Davido and forget whatever transpired between them.

The monarch had recently honoured Portable with a chieftaincy title.

Portable captioned the video, “Accept your pass(sic) without regrets handle your present with confidence face your future without fear.

“Otun ti zeh oh. Akoi apologies to #davido 🙌🙌🙌 We no get any issue 💯 Akoi loyalty 👌Won ti settle eh.”

