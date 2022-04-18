Popular entrepreneur Ovaioza lands in Police custody for allegedly running Ponzi scheme

Imu Ovaioza Yunusa, the Chief Executive Officer of Ovaioza Group of Companies, has been arrested by the Police for allegedly running a Ponzi scheme.

Okay.ng gathered that the suspect who is popular on the social media platform, Facebook, is accused of scamming hundreds of Nigerians of billions of Naira.

According to reports, the 29-year-old entrepreneur was allegedly planning to leave the country with her husband, David, when the officers apprehended her in Abuja, the federal capital territory.

The Kogi State indigene, is behind the Ovaioza Farm Produce Storage Business (OFPSB), which engages in the processing, storage, distribution and retailing of farm produce such as garri and plantain.

Ovaioza’s issues started when she allegdly failed to pay returns to investors in her farm produce business.

It was gathered that she was kept lying to investors who demanded returns which had stopped since last year.