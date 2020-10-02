‘Poppin app by Popcentral’ ranked among top creative Nigerian apps by Apple

In a bid to celebrate Nigeria’s 60th-year independence, Apple is putting the spotlight on their top picks of creative and entertaining apps and games on their app store that was developed in Nigeria. ‘Poppin by Popcentral’, the app to the TV channel Popcentral (DSTV 189) was one of the selections by Apple. The other Nigerian-made apps that were spotted out of thousands were Litur, Whot King, Reminders’, Chox Quiz, Shapshap and Beni Hop.

Poppin by Popcentral is a second screen real-time engagement app and mobile destination for content from Popcentral TV. It is home to a variety of contents from lifestyle, food shows, dramas, wellness, talk shows, a telemarketing show and much more. Launched in December 2019, Poppin allows viewers to have access to their favourite shows on Popcentral TV while on the go.

Yinka Obebe, CEO, Popcentral said, “Poppin is basically an app that ensures you can always stay tuned to your favourite shows on Popcentral TV right on your mobile device. Even when you have missed the shows, not to worry, you can still catch it on the Poppin app.”

Popcentral, arguably the fastest-growing media platform in Nigeria with a focus for the young audience is redefining content co-creation, social engagement and television viewership. Poppin, the innovation by Popcentral now brings free live TV to the fingertips of a very vibrant and mobile audience in Nigeria. Poppin app is currently available and can be downloaded on Google Play, Apple App Store as well as Palm Store.

“We are grateful to see that Poppin is being recognized, selected and showcased by Apple especially as today marks Nigeria’s 60th independence. I appreciate all the amazing people on the team that made Poppin a reality and I urge everyone to try out the app to keep up-to-date with quality, entertaining and inspiring content,” added Yinka.