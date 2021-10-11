Police warn Lagosians against #EndSARS memorial protest

The Lagos State Command of the Nigeria Police Force has issued a warning to residents of the state not to partake in a planned protest to mark one year of the #EndSARS protest.

This was contained in a statement by Lagos police spokesperson Adekunle Ajisebutu on Monday, 11 October 2021.

According to the statement, the Command had received information that some youths, individuals or groups were planning to embark on the protest today.

The statement reads: “The Command wishes to use this medium to warn the youths, groups, or associations planning such protest to jettison the idea forthwith. The police in the state will not fold their arms and allow some misguided elements disrupt the peace and serenity currently being enjoyed in the state.

“To forestall breakdown of law and order, the police will use all legitimate means within their constitutional powers to suppress the planned protest.

“Therefore, parents and guardians are advised to warn their children against participating in the planned protest. Individuals or groups sponsoring such protest are also warned in their own interest to desist from such unpatriotic plan or face the full weight or wrath of the law.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu assures all law-abiding residents of the state to go about their legitimate businesses without fear of harassment or intimidation. Adequate, additional security measures have been put in place to ensure protection of their lives and property today and even beyond.”