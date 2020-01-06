Police release names of victims in Kaduna gas explosion

The list of victims in the Saturday’s gas explosion that occurred at a shop along Kachia road in Sabon Tasha, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna, has been released by the Police.

According to the Kaduna State Police Command, in a statement issued by Yakubu Sabo, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), properties worth over ₦16 million were destroyed in the blast.

The Police statement said the victims are:

Prof. Simon Mallam Wale Ajayi, Daniel Peter, Victor Asoegwu, Micheal Ernest

In addition, the statement read, “Properties valued at N16,402,300 were burnt in the four shops affected by the fire.

“The Commissioner of Police, Ali Aji Janga, has expressed his sincere condolences to the families of the victims and assured the public that the Command is still investigating the root cause of the incident and will ensure justice in accordance with the law.”