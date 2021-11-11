Police parade 14 suspects linked to invasion of Justice Mary Odili’s home

The Nigeria Police Force high command on Thursday paraded 14 persons suspected to have raided the Abuja home of Supreme court judge, Justice Mary Odili.

The Force Spokesman, Frank Mba, while parading the suspects at the Force Headquarters Annex, Abuja, said that the 14 suspects and seven others now at large conspired to raid the residence following information that the Supreme Court Justice was keeping a large sum of money in foreign currencies.

Justice Mary Odili

According to him, some of the suspects include a fake Chief Superintendent of Police, Lawrence Ajodo; a journalist with one of the national dailies, and an Islamic scholar.

However, the Police commended the resistance put up by the security personnel attached to Odili’s residence for not allowing the suspects access to the building on the day of the incident.

Mba said that it could have been greatest embarrassment to the nation before the international community if the operation had succeeded.