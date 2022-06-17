Police find missing Ameerah, disprove kidnapping claim

The FCT Police Command has debunked the viral report that Amira was kidnapped at gunpoint alongside 17 others by armed men in Police uniform on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

This was contained in a statement released on Friday by Oduniyi Omotayo, Deputy Police Public Relations Officer of the FCT Command, it was revealed that Amira is currently safe in Police custody and didn’t comment more on the 17 other persons allegedly kidnapped.

ASP Omotayo added said, “while Amira is currently in the hospital receiving medical attention as demanded by global best practices, the investigation continues and findings will be communicated subsequently

“The Commissioner of Police FCT Command, CP Babaji Sunday while commending the gallantry of the tactical and investigative apparatus detailed on the case, appreciated the members of the public for their calm maintained and the various degrees of useful information given to the Police.

“He enjoined the good people of the FCT not to relent in partnering with the police, especially towards the rendition of information, to remain vigilant, and report any suspicious or abnormal occurrence to the Police through the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883, While the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) desk, could be reached on: 0902 222 2352.”

Okay.ng recalls that the lady had posted on her Twitter handle, @ameerah_sufyan, that:

“Please whoever has my WhatsApp number I sent a broadcast message of my location.

“We were abducted at gunpoint by people with police uniforms and a van from our houses from different parts of Abuja.

“We’re 17 including three pregnant women and two little kids. They didn’t see my phone.”

“They’re four yoruba and two Fulani men. They divided us up an hour ago. We’re seven here,” she tweeted, describing the supposed abductors.

She added, “The other vehicle they said they will reach Ilorin and ours will reach Ibadan or Ikeja as they said.”