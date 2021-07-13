Police confirm rescue of Bethel Baptist student, others

The Nigeria Police Command in Kaduna have confirmed the rescue of one of the kidnapped students of Bethel Baptist Secondary school in the Chikun local government area of Kaduna state.

This was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige.

According to the statement, the security operatives rescued the three kidnap victims while they were roaming inside the forest extremely exhausted and weak at Tshohon Gaya village in Chikun local government area on Tuesday.

It said the victims were safely evacuated and rushed to Police Clinic in the state capital, where they are currently being resuscitated, after which they will be handed over to their families.

“On the 12th July 2021, at about 3:40 pm the Operatives of the Command alongside Civilian JTF during a routine rescue patrol around the forest of Tsohon Gaya village of Chikun LGA of Kaduna State stumbled on three kidnapped victims roaming the bush extremely exhausted and weak.

“The victims were safely evacuated and rushed to Police Clinic Kaduna where they are currently being resuscitated and will subsequently be handed over to their immediate families.”

The police identified Zaharaddeen Ibrahim, Nura Nuhu, as the rescued victims kidnapped recently along Kaduna–Kachia Road.

The Command reassured the public of its resolve to currently ensure more victims are rescued within the shortest possible time,” the statement read partly.