Police arrest popular Nollywood actor, Baba Ijesha, for defiling minor

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a 48-year-old Nollywood actor, Olarenwaju James aka Baba Ijesha, for allegedly defiling a minor.

The command’s spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, made this known in a statement on Friday.

According to Adejobi, Baba Ijesha was arrested after he was reported by Adekola Adekanya at the Sabo police station.

The spokesman revealed that the actor started sexually assaulting the victim, who is 14 years old, since she was 7 years old.

The statement reads: “The Lagos State Police Command has arrested one Olarenwaju James ‘m’ 48, aka Baba Ijesha, popular Nollywood actor for defiling a minor

“The case of defilement was reported on 19th April, 2021 by one Princess Adekola Adekanya ‘f’ at Sabo Police Station and transferred to the Gender Unit of the State CID, Panti, Yaba Lagos for proper investigation

“Based on preliminary findings, the suspect started sexually assaulting the victim, 14 years old, since she was 7 years old. The suspect confessed to the crime and was also captured by a CCTV camera in the house of the complainant.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered for proper investigation as he promised to do justice in the matter.”