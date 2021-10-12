Police arrest three suspects linked to death of Chef Emeka

The FCT Police Command has announced the arrest of three suspects linked to the death of Abuja celebrity Chef, Vincent Eluagu Chukwuemeka popularly known as Chef Emeka.

This was contained in a statement by Josephine Adeh, FCT Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Abuja on Tuesday.

The three suspects

According to the statement, following discreet investigations into the Murder of Chef Emeka in August, 2021, the suspects named Kingsley Obinna, 24 years, Musa Tanimu, 25 years and Mohammed Sha’aba 26 years were arrested for their complicity in the crime.

“Investigations by the homicide section of the Command Criminal Investigations Department (CID) clearly revealed how the suspects gruesomely murdered the victim in cold blood.

“The CP, while condoling with the family and friends of the deceased, assured that the suspects would be charged to court upon completion of the investigations.

“The CP implores residents to report all suspicious movements, emergencies or distresses, through these numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883,“ the statement read partly.