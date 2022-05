Photos: President Buhari meets with All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors at the State House

President Muhammadu Buhari has met with all Governors of the APC at the State House, Abuja on Tuesday.

Femi Adesina, an aide to the President has revealed. The purpose of their visit was not disclosed.