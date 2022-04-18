Photos: Mandy, ace comedienne, celebrates 50 in style with Lekki mansion

If Ali Baba is the king of comedy, then Mandy Uzonitsha is without a doubt the Queen mother because long before Helen Paul or Princess or even Taomaa ever staked a claim as comediennes, Mandy was making Nigerians roll on the floor with laughter and was a staple at Opa William’s comedy fest, Nite of a Thousand laughs.

The quiet and enterprising comedienne turned 50 last week on Saturday April 9, 2022 and to mark her new age, Mandy unveiled her new mansion located in the upscale Lekki area of Lagos.

The delta born laughter merchant described her new acquisition as a home fit for a queen with four bedrooms, five toilets, four bathrooms, two kitchens and more utilities.

As part of her celebration, Mandy took to social media to thank God for life, good health and continuing success.

“This my God is too much. Grateful heart. Thank you Lord for my birthday gift. 4 bedrooms, 5 toilets, 4 bathrooms, 2 kitchens and a studio apartment in Lekki and all I did was seek you Lord.”

In another post, the comedienne who was delirious with joy asked her followers and well-wishers to join her in giving thanks to God.

“Make una help me thank God oooo. His gifts make rich and add no sorrow. Happy birthday to me!”

Fans and fellow comedians were effusive with their congratulations. Gbenga Adeyinka called her “a legend of the game’ while Princess dropped a prayer for “more wins in Jesus name.”