PHOTOS: Dare Adeboye laid to rest amid tears

The remains of Pastor Dare Adeboye, son of the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God Pastor Enoch Adeboye, have been buried at the Redemption Camp on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Adeboye was laid to rest on Tuesday amid tears after a farewell service at the Youth Centre, Redemption Camp.

Among those who witnessed the funeral were his wife, Temiloluwa; his brother, Leke Adeboye; other siblings; presiding bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, David Oyedepo; his wife, Faith; their son, David Oyedepo Jr; Akwa Ibom State Governor Udom Emmanuel; and former Ondo State governor Olusegun Mimiko.

Dare died last Tuesday in Eket, Akwa Ibom State, where he was based with his family. The 42-year-old was the assistant pastor in charge of region (youth) 35 before his death. He was father to three daughters.