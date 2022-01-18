Photos: Buhari unveils mega rice pyramid in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday launched the Federal Capital Territory mega rice pyramid in Abuja.

Okay.ng understands that the one million rice paddy stacked in 15 separate pyramids at the ACCI is in collaboration of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) with the Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN).

Five State Governors including Ekiti, Kayode Fayemi; Kebbi, Atiku Bagudu; Cross River, Prof. Ben Ayade; Ebonyi, David Umayi and that of Jigawa, Abubakar Badaru in attendance.

See photos below: