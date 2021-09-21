PHOTOS: Buhari, Okonjo-Iweala meet in New York

President Muhammadu Buhari President met with Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala in New York
President Muhammadu Buhari President met with Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala in New York

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday met with Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director General of the World Trade Organization, in New York, United States.

Okay.ng recalls that the President is presently in New York for the 76th United Nations General Assembly.

He is expected to address the Assembly during the General Debates on Friday, September 24 when he will speak on the conference theme tagged, “Building Resilience Through Hope – To Recover from COVID-19, Rebuild Sustainably, Respond to the Needs of the Planet, Respect the Rights of People and Revitalize the United Nations.”

