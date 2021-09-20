PHOTOS: Buhari lands in New York ahead of 76th UN General Assembly

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived New York, United States ahead of the 76th United Nations General Assembly.

Okay.ng recalls that the president departed Abuja on Sunday for to participate in this year’s UNGA themed, “Building Resilience Through Hope – To Recover from COVID-19, Rebuild Sustainably, Respond to the Needs of the Planet, Respect the Rights of People and Revitalize the United Nations.”

According to an earlier statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari is expected to address the Assembly during the General Debates on Friday, September 24 when he will speak on the theme of the conference and other global issues.