Photos: Buhari attends 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day ceremony in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday attended the 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day in Abuja.

Okay.ng understands that Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo among others attended that the ceremony which takes place every January 15 to honour the fallen heroes.

Other dignitaries at the event include Ahmad Lawan, senate president; Femi Gbajabiamila, speaker of the house of representatives, and Boss Mustapha, secretary to government of the federation.

See pictures below: