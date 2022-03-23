[Photos] APC governors meet Buhari 3 days to national convention

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday met with the governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja three days before the party’s national convention scheduled to hold on 26th of March 2022.

Chairman of Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) and Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, speaking to newsmen after the meeting said Buhari had last month indicated that he is in favour of the consensus mode for selecting candidates for the party’s national positions.

He said this is why the governors will support any process that leads to a consensus.

The meeting was attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and 16 governors from Kebbi, Plateau, Kogi, Yobe, Ogun, Kaduna, Ekiti, Ebonyi, Imo, Niger, Jigawa, Kwara, Zamfara, Nasarawa, and Borno States.

See pictures from the meeting below: