Peter Obi declares intention to run for 2023 presidential election

Former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has declared his intention to contest the 2023 presidential election.

Obi made this known on Thursday while addressing the royal fathers and Presidents General of the 181 communities in the state at Government House, Awka.

He said: “I have come to inform you of my intention to contest the 2023 presidential election. I need your support.

“After a careful study of the country, I noticed that we’re too divided and I promise to lead a united and secure Nigeria to be able to attract foreign investments.

“The Nigeria I will lead will create jobs, boost our economy, improve education. If I have the opportunity, I will turn around the country for the better.

“I will move Nigeria from a consuming nation to a producing nation. As a Nigerian, I want all parts of the country to be secured. I’m not aspiring for a political position, but to serve the country.

“Let me assure you that I will seriously contest for the president of Nigeria on the platform of the PDP.”