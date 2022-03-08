PDP nominates Igariwey, Udeogu as Ebonyi new governor, deputy

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced the nomination of Iduma Igariwey and Fred Udeogu its nominees for governor and deputy governor of Ebonyi respectively.

The National Chairman of the PDP, Iyorchia Ayu, made this announcement during a press briefing in Abuja.

According to Ayu, the party had already forwarded the names of Igariwey and Udeogu to INEC for the Commission to issue them with certificates of return.

He said: “After due consultations with other colleagues, we are happy to inform you that for the position of governor, the party, after due consultations with stakeholders in Ebonyi state, is putting forward honourable Iduma Igariwe as the new governor.

“For the position of the deputy governor, the party is putting forward Mr Fred Udogwu.”

Okay.ng recalls that a Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday sacked Governor Umahi and his deputy for defecting from the PDP, the platform on which they were elected in 2019, to the APC.

The court, presided over by Justice Inyang Ekwo, ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to effect the replacement of Umahi and Igwe with candidates of the PDP.