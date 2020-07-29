PDP mourns Abia State Chairman, Johnson Onuigbo

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is grief-stricken over the dead of

the Chairman of Abia State Chapter of our great party, Chief Johnson

Onuigbo.

PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, conveyed the party’s message in a statement sent to Okay.ng on Monday.

According to the statement, “the death of Chief Onuigbo, particularly at this critical time in the history of our nation, is indeed a big blow to our great party both at the national level as well as Abia state and our nation, Nigeria, in general.

“Chief Onuigbo was popularly known, remained a loyal party man and an

exceptionally committed leader, who played sacrificial roles towards the

stability and growth of our great party at the local government, state

and national levels.

“Chief Onuigbo was a team player, who spared nothing in serving the

interest of the people, as a local government chairman in Abia state,

Abia Central Zonal Vice Chairman as well as the State Chairman of our

party.

“Our party leaders, members and supporters across board are in deep

sorrow, but we draw solace in the fact that Chief Onuigbo lived a worthy

life in the service of humanity to the glory of God.

“The PDP condoles with the Onuigbo family, the government and people of

Abia state, the Abia state PDP family, the people of Umuahia North Local

Government as well as the Anglican Church of Nigeria, where Chief

Onuigbo was a Knight of St. Christopher.

“Our party prays God to grant us all the fortitude to bear this huge

loss.