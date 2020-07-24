Oyo tops Lagos as Nigeria records 591 new cases of COVID-19

Less than a minute

Less than a minute

Nigeria has recorded 591 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, July 24th, 2020.

Data from the NCDC showed that the cases were spread across 16 states, and the FCT.

The states with the 591 new cases are Oyo-191, Lagos-168, FCT-61, Ondo-29, Osun-26, Ebonyi-24, Edo-23, Ogun-14, Rivers-13, Akwa Ibom-12, Kaduna-10, Katsina-6, Borno-4, Ekiti-3, Delta-3, Imo-3 and Niger-1.

NCDC also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 24th July, there are 39,539 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

16,559 patients have been discharged with 845 deaths across the country.