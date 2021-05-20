Oyo govt declares Friday public holiday

The Oyo State Government has declared Friday, May 21, 2021, a public holiday.

This was announced in a statement issued by Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde, Taiwo Adisa, on Thursday.

According to the statement, Makinde approved the holiday to enable the state conduct a hitch free local government election holding on Saturday, May 22, 2021.

The statement read: “His Excellency, Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, has authorised the declaration of Friday, May 21, 2021, as public holiday.

“The declaration of the holiday is to enable residents of the state participate freely in the council elections billed to hold on Saturday May 22, 2021.

“Every indigene and resident of the state is hereby enjoined to go about his or her business peacefully, while trooping out en masse to their respective voting areas and perform the civic responsibility on Saturday.”