Oyo Governor Makinde sacks LAUTECH VC Ologunde

Seyi Makinde
Seyi Makinde

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has sacked the Vice-Chancellor of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Ogbomoso, Prof Michael Ologunde.

The governor’s directive was contained in a statement issued by the state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Barrister Olasunkanmi Olaleye, on Friday.

The statement read: “His Excellency, Engr. Seyi Makinde, the Governor of Oyo State and the visitor to the Ladoke Akintola University, has directed that the Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. M. O. Ologunde should step aside until further notice.

“Consequently, the VC has also been directed to hand over forthwith to the next principal officer in rank in order to ensure uninterrupted flow of normal activities of the institution.”

