Oyo APC congress suspended over irregularities

The congress of the All Progressives Congress in Oyo State has been suspended due to the alleged forging of documents for the exercise and other irregularities.

The congress was suspended after an order was issued by the Caretaker Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State.

In a statement signed by the party’s National Secretary, Sen John James Akpanudoedehe, Saturday morning, said the suspension became necessary to ensure credibility of the process leading to the emergence of new leaders in Oyo State.

The statement affirmed that APC, under governor Mai Mala Buni, would not tolerate acts of indiscipline and fraudulent manipulation of processes of any kind.

“It has become necessary to suspend the ongoing State Congress exercise in Oyo State due to information regarding the forging of documents meant to conduct this exercise.

“The national chairman has however ordered the Oyo State Congress Committee to return to the National Secretariat for further briefing,” the statement said.

The APC also assured the teaming members of the party of level playing ground and justice at all time.