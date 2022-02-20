Oyetola emerges winner of Osun APC governorship primary
Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has been declared winner of the governorship primary of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state.
Okay.ng understands that Oyetola secured 221,169 votes to defeat a former Secretary to the Government of the State (SSG), Moshood Adeoti, and a former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Lasun Yusuff.
The Chairman of the election, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazak of Kwara State, declared Oyetola winner of the primary election at the APC secretariat in Osogbo where votes from the 30 local government areas of the state were collated.
See the primary results from the 30 LGAs below:
Atakumosa East
Oyetola – 2,637
Adeoti – 165
Lasun – 2
Atakumosa West
Oyetola – 4,655
Adeoti – 305
Lasun – 7
Ayedaade
Oyetola – 3,615
Adeoti – 540
Lasun – 0
Ayedire
Oyetola – 3,274
Adeoti – 279
Lasun – 3
Boluwaduro
Oyetola – 6,399
Adeoti – 62
Lasun – 0
Boripe
Oyetola – 15,034
Adeoti – 5
Lasun – 0
Ede North
Oyetola – 7,117
Adeoti – 311
Lasun – 2
Ede South
Oyetola – 2,664
Adeoti – 628
Lasun – 0
Egbedore
Oyetola – 5,500
Adeoti – 420
Lasun – 0
Ejigbo
Oyetola – 8,007
Adeoti – 360
Lasun – 0
Ife Central
Oyetola – 10,843
Adeoti – 344
Lasun – 1
Ifedayo
Oyetola – 4,214
Adeoti – 141
Lasun – 0
Ife East
Oyetola – 12,030
Adeoti – 326
Lasun – 0
Ifelodun
Oyetola – 11,873
Adeoti – 631
Lasun – 27
Ife North
Oyetola – 3,377
Adeoti – 242
Lasun – 5
Ife South
Oyetola – 8,268
Adeoti – 43
Lasun – 0
Ila
Oyetola – 8,834
Adeoti – 47
Lasun – 0
Ilesa East
Oyetola – 4,857
Adeoti – 483
Lasun – 1
Ilesa West
Oyetola – 3,877
Adeoti – 446
Lasun – 0
Irepodun
Oyetola – 7,928
Adeoti – 732
Lasun – 214
Irewole
Oyetola – 7,560
Adeoti – 537
Lasun – 0
Isokan
Oyetola – 6,468
Adeoti – 279
Lasun – 13
Iwo
Oyetola – 9,432
Adeoti – 2,543
Lasun – 1
Obokun
Oyetola – 5,245
Adeoti – 527
Lasun – 2
Odo Otin
Oyetola – 7,735
Adeoti – 384
Lasun – 0
Ola Oluwa
Oyetola – 3,771
Adeoti – 363
Lasun – 0
Olorunda
Oyetola – 7,103
Adeoti – 555
Lasun – 1
Oriade
Oyetola – 10,935
Adeoti – 438
Lasun – 11
Orolu
Oyetola – 6,652
Adeoti – 130
Lasun – 0
Osogbo
Oyetola – 22,265
Adeoti – 655
Lasun – 170
Final Result (total)
Oyetola – 222,169
Adeoti – 12,921
Lasun – 460