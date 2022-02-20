Oyetola emerges winner of Osun APC governorship primary

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has been declared winner of the governorship primary of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state.

Okay.ng understands that Oyetola secured 221,169 votes to defeat a former Secretary to the Government of the State (SSG), Moshood Adeoti, and a former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Lasun Yusuff.

The Chairman of the election, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazak of Kwara State, declared Oyetola winner of the primary election at the APC secretariat in Osogbo where votes from the 30 local government areas of the state were collated.

See the primary results from the 30 LGAs below:

Atakumosa East

Oyetola – 2,637

Adeoti – 165

Lasun – 2

Atakumosa West

Oyetola – 4,655

Adeoti – 305

Lasun – 7

Ayedaade

Oyetola – 3,615

Adeoti – 540

Lasun – 0

Ayedire

Oyetola – 3,274

Adeoti – 279

Lasun – 3

Boluwaduro

Oyetola – 6,399

Adeoti – 62

Lasun – 0

Boripe

Oyetola – 15,034

Adeoti – 5

Lasun – 0

Ede North

Oyetola – 7,117

Adeoti – 311

Lasun – 2

Ede South

Oyetola – 2,664

Adeoti – 628

Lasun – 0

Egbedore

Oyetola – 5,500

Adeoti – 420

Lasun – 0

Ejigbo

Oyetola – 8,007

Adeoti – 360

Lasun – 0

Ife Central

Oyetola – 10,843

Adeoti – 344

Lasun – 1

Ifedayo

Oyetola – 4,214

Adeoti – 141

Lasun – 0

Ife East

Oyetola – 12,030

Adeoti – 326

Lasun – 0

Ifelodun

Oyetola – 11,873

Adeoti – 631

Lasun – 27

Ife North

Oyetola – 3,377

Adeoti – 242

Lasun – 5

Ife South

Oyetola – 8,268

Adeoti – 43

Lasun – 0

Ila

Oyetola – 8,834

Adeoti – 47

Lasun – 0

Ilesa East

Oyetola – 4,857

Adeoti – 483

Lasun – 1

Ilesa West

Oyetola – 3,877

Adeoti – 446

Lasun – 0

Irepodun

Oyetola – 7,928

Adeoti – 732

Lasun – 214

Irewole

Oyetola – 7,560

Adeoti – 537

Lasun – 0

Isokan

Oyetola – 6,468

Adeoti – 279

Lasun – 13

Iwo

Oyetola – 9,432

Adeoti – 2,543

Lasun – 1

Obokun

Oyetola – 5,245

Adeoti – 527

Lasun – 2

Odo Otin

Oyetola – 7,735

Adeoti – 384

Lasun – 0

Ola Oluwa

Oyetola – 3,771

Adeoti – 363

Lasun – 0

Olorunda

Oyetola – 7,103

Adeoti – 555

Lasun – 1

Oriade

Oyetola – 10,935

Adeoti – 438

Lasun – 11

Orolu

Oyetola – 6,652

Adeoti – 130

Lasun – 0

Osogbo

Oyetola – 22,265

Adeoti – 655

Lasun – 170

Final Result (total)

Oyetola – 222,169

Adeoti – 12,921

Lasun – 460