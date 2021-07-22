Oyedepo gives reason for sack of Winners’ Chapel pastors

Founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide aka Winners’ Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, says the pastors recently sacked by the church were unfruitful.

Okay.ng recalls that a pastor, Peter Godwin, who was affected by this development, said in a viral video that the church sacked the pastors in Ekiti State for having a church growth index that falls below expectations.

However, Oyedepo speaking during a congregation on Wednesday said: ”When we employed 7000 pastors at once social media was dead. We have more employees than most states in Nigeria and we have not owed them or taken bank overdraft once.

”The pastors were asked to go because they were unfruitful. Many of the churches built can never pay for the church building in 30 years. We have no patience for failure here.

”We have built more than 1,000 Churches in rural areas where in the next 30 years, they can never generate such fund, with each costing more than 14 Million Naira. We are hunting after souls, not income.

”People are confused about our Ministry. I learnt some fellows said, “you know, they are not bringing income, that is why they asked them to go.”

”We asked you to go because you are unfruitful. Unfruitful! Blatant failure. Doing what there? We have no patience with failure here.

”When we employed 7,000 people at a time, Social Media was dead.We have more employees in this Organisation than most of the States.

”No one is owed a dime salary and we don’t borrow, we don’t beg. Ask our bank whether we take overdraft.We are covenant bound, working in the light of God’ Word. Enjoying an open Heaven.

”Money: NONSENSE! We have never lacked it and yet we have never prayed for it, we are just simply obeying God and He is backing up what He is asking us to do. Awesome God.

”Now the next set is about to be flagged off, just certifying the landed property issues, nothing else. We have no lack of anything. The world is confused. Walking in the light of God’s Word. Please obey God to the full and watch out for His manifestations in your life.

”Well, you don’t need so much Mathematics to know a thousand buildings; that is not 1000 Naira each, that is not 10 Million (Naira) each, that is not 12 Million (Naira) each, that is not 14 Million (Naira) each. Some are 35 Million (Naira). At a go!

”We have never seen it ourselves. We just watched God doing it.The only criteria: How many souls have they gotten there? Then, build for them. How many souls? Not once: “how much money do they have?” he asked.

”You want to see what we see, go and do what we do. But if you are not saved, there is nothing you do that matters.”