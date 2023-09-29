Osun Governor, Adeleke Cancels Independence Day Activities

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, on Friday, cancelled activities earlier slated for the commemoration of October 1st Independence Day in the state.
A statement by the spokesperson to the governor, Olawale Rasheed, which announced the governor’s decision, however, did not state the reason behind the cancellation.
The governor urged the people to use the Independence Day to pray for the continuous peace and prosperity of Nigeria.
“Let us use the Independence Day to meditate and pray on the state of our nation.
“Our people are passing through tough times. It is time to take stock and seek divine intervention and guidance in the affairs of our nation.
“I greet Osun people and Nigerians in general as the Independence Day knocks at our doors. Here in Osun, we will celebrate with meditation and prayers,” the governor was quoted as saying.