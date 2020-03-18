Oprah Winfrey rubbishes ‘arrested for sex trafficking’ report

Oprah Winfrey has debunked social media reports suggesting that she got arrested for sex trafficking and child porn.

Reacting to the news, Oprah took to her Twitter handle on Wednesday to state that she hasn’t been arrested nor raided over any issue.

“Just got a phone call that my name is trending. And being trolled for some awful FAKE thing. It’s NOT TRUE. Haven’t been raided, or arrested. Just sanitizing and self-distancing with the rest of the world. Stay safe everybody,” she tweeted.