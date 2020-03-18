Celebrities

Oprah Winfrey rubbishes ‘arrested for sex trafficking’ report

Photo of Damilola A. Damilola A. March 18, 2020
Less than a minute
Oprah Winfrey
Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey has debunked social media reports suggesting that she got arrested for sex trafficking and child porn.

Reacting to the news, Oprah took to her Twitter handle on Wednesday to state that she hasn’t been arrested nor raided over any issue.

“Just got a phone call that my name is trending. And being trolled for some awful FAKE thing. It’s NOT TRUE. Haven’t been raided, or arrested. Just sanitizing and self-distancing with the rest of the world. Stay safe everybody,” she tweeted.



Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Photo of Damilola A.

Damilola A.

Damilola is a dedicated entertainment writer for Okay Nigeria (Okay.ng). He joined the platform with the aim of using his experience in the Entertainment industry to share wonderful articles in this field. Dammy is a die-hard fan of Wizkid.
Back to top button
Close