Ooni of Ife announces birth of baby boy with Queen Naomi

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, and his wife, Queen Naomi Ogunwusi have welcomed their first son.

The monarch made this announcement via his Instagram page on Wednesday morning.

According to the Oba Ogunwusi, both mother and child are well.

He wrote: “To God be the glory great things he has done. Hearty congratulations to the entire House of Oduduwa and Olori Silekunola who today birthed a Prince to the Royal throne of Oduduwa. Mother and child are doing well to the glory of God Almighty.”