Breakdown of COVID-19 cases in 34 states and FCT of Nigeria for May 14, 2020

As of Thursday, May 14th, 2020 — 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Nigeria have recorded at least one confirmed case of coronavirus (COVID—19).

Here is a breakdown of infections, discharged and deaths underneath:

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths
Lagos 2,099 1,525 541 33
Kano 753 633 87 33
FCT 379 290 82 7
Katsina 224 183 29 12
Bauchi 207 179 25 3
Borno 191 151 20 20
Jigawa 176 169 4 3
Ogun 134 72 57 5
Gombe 124 36 87 1
Kaduna 114 94 17 3
Sokoto 112 59 40 13
Edo 92 60 27 5
Oyo 73 55 16 2
Zamfara 73 50 18 5
Kwara 56 43 12 1
Osun 42 8 30 4
Rivers 33 25 5 3
Yobe 32 28 3 1
Kebbi 31 16 11 4
Nasarawa 29 23 5 1
Plateau 25 21 4 0
Delta 22 9 9 4
Adamawa 21 14 7 0
Ondo 19 7 11 1
Taraba 17 16 1 0
Akwa Ibom 17 3 12 2
Ekiti 15 5 9 1
Enugu 12 10 2 0
Niger 10 8 2 0
Ebonyi 9 9 0 0
Imo 7 5 2 0
Bayelsa 6 3 3 0
Benue 4 4 0 0
Anambra 2 1 1 0
Abia 2 1 1 0

