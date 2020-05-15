Featured
Breakdown of COVID-19 cases in 34 states and FCT of Nigeria for May 14, 2020
As of Thursday, May 14th, 2020 — 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Nigeria have recorded at least one confirmed case of coronavirus (COVID—19).
Here is a breakdown of infections, discharged and deaths underneath:
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|2,099
|1,525
|541
|33
|Kano
|753
|633
|87
|33
|FCT
|379
|290
|82
|7
|Katsina
|224
|183
|29
|12
|Bauchi
|207
|179
|25
|3
|Borno
|191
|151
|20
|20
|Jigawa
|176
|169
|4
|3
|Ogun
|134
|72
|57
|5
|Gombe
|124
|36
|87
|1
|Kaduna
|114
|94
|17
|3
|Sokoto
|112
|59
|40
|13
|Edo
|92
|60
|27
|5
|Oyo
|73
|55
|16
|2
|Zamfara
|73
|50
|18
|5
|Kwara
|56
|43
|12
|1
|Osun
|42
|8
|30
|4
|Rivers
|33
|25
|5
|3
|Yobe
|32
|28
|3
|1
|Kebbi
|31
|16
|11
|4
|Nasarawa
|29
|23
|5
|1
|Plateau
|25
|21
|4
|0
|Delta
|22
|9
|9
|4
|Adamawa
|21
|14
|7
|0
|Ondo
|19
|7
|11
|1
|Taraba
|17
|16
|1
|0
|Akwa Ibom
|17
|3
|12
|2
|Ekiti
|15
|5
|9
|1
|Enugu
|12
|10
|2
|0
|Niger
|10
|8
|2
|0
|Ebonyi
|9
|9
|0
|0
|Imo
|7
|5
|2
|0
|Bayelsa
|6
|3
|3
|0
|Benue
|4
|4
|0
|0
|Anambra
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Abia
|2
|1
|1
|0