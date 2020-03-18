Ondo announces suspected case of COVID-19

Ondo State Government has confirmed a suspected case of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Commissioner for Health in the state, Wahab Adegbenro confirmed that the suspect is being handled in Akure, the state capital.

He said: “There is no confirmed case of coronavirus in Ondo state as we speak but we are suspecting a case based on the fact that he arrived recently from the United States, and that’s all.

“We are isolating the person already and the blood sample will be taken to Lagos first tomorrow (Thursday) morning.

“It is not a confirmed case and you are also aware that there’s a confirmed case in Ekiti but here, we are suspecting the old man had just arrived from the US and it was discovered that he has been coughing for the past one month.

“We are keeping our fingers crossed and we are not leaving any stone unturned.”