Omotola Jalade reacts to claims that she’s dating Adams Oshiomle

Popular Nigerian actress, Omotola Jalade has taken to her Instagram handle to blast the blogger that claims she’s dating Adams Oshiomle.

The actress gave the blogger 24 hours to prove her sayings. Jalade also calls on her fans to report the account.

Taking to her Instagram handle she wrote:

“I ordinarily dont do this but after thinking about it thorougjly and seeking advice i have decided to!

So this Blog ran this story and people started coming to my page. Ive always known there are people who are sick and will tell you stories that have Never happened but to publish that on a platform as big as instagram? You must be held accountable ….

have demanded they finish and proove this story … problem is, this blog is hiding under anonymity! ( faceless blogging ) There are more credible blogs out there … follow blogs with accountability .

Can everyone who loves me and what i have stood for all these years pls

1. Report this page

2. Report this page

3. Report this page

And to those of you are addicted to cheap gossip . If you’re not interested in damaging ppl unnecessarily then demand a proof of this Story! I’m giving this 24hrs!

Thanks.”

See her post below: