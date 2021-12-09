Omicron: Saudi Arabia suspends flights from Nigeria

The kingdom of Saudi Arabia has suspended all flights from Nigeria due to the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron.

This was announced in a circular dated December 8, 2021, and issued by the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), non-citizens of Saudi Arabia who have been in Nigeria within 14 days will not be allowed entry into Saudi Arabia.

No specific reason was given in the circular for the suspension of flights from Nigeria.

However, for citizens of Saudi Arabia, they will be required to undergo tests and be placed in quarantine for a period of five days.

The circular reads: “Suspending all incoming flights and suspending entry to the Kingdom for non-nationals coming directly or indirectly from the Federal Republic of Nigeria, except for those who have spent a period of no less than (14) fourteen days in another country from which they are allowed to come.

“Home quarantine will be applied for a period of (5) days to Saudi citizens coming from the mentioned country, provided PCR examination on the first day and the fifth day regardless of immunization status.

“Failure to comply with circulars issued by GACA is an explicit violation of Government’s orders. Legal procedures shall be initiated against violators who will be held responsible.”