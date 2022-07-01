Official: Tottenham sign Everton forward, Richarlison for £60m

Richarlison has completed his move from Everton to Tottenham after signing a five-year deal with Spurs.

The £60m signing becomes the club’s fourth summer signing after Fraser Forster, Ivan Perisic and Yves Bissouma.

Tottenham are also closing in on a loan deal for Clement Lenglet from Barcelona, while they are in advanced talks with Middlesbrough to sign Djed Spence.

The 25-year old forward scored 10 goals at Everton in the just concluded 2021/2022 season.