October 1st: FG declares Friday public holiday for Nigeria @ 61 celebration

The Federal Government has declared Friday, October 1, as public holiday to mark the Nation’s 61st Independence anniversary celebration.

This was declared by the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, on behalf of the Federal Government, in a statement issued by Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Dr Shuaib Belgore, on Wednesday.

The minister congratulated all Nigerians on this year’s Celebration of the Country’s 61st independence and assured Nigerians of Government’s commitment to tackle and eradicate all forms of challenges –be it political socio-economic and all diverse problems.

“Our warmth, welcoming spirit and love as well as the abundant wealth inherent in our human capital and the richness of our land, make Nigeria unarguably the leading black nation in the world and Africa’s pride and beacon of hope if we can rally ourselves together to harness our potentials.

“A country of about 200 million and above people whose natural talent, grit and passion glitter like the precious DIAMOND that we are. Nigerians are sparkling like diamonds in the pack, whether in Academia, Business, Innovation, Music, Movie, Entertainment, Fashion and culture.

”We are indeed the leading black nation in the entire world and no doubt Africa’s pride and beacon of hope,” Aregbesola said.

The minister also said that, celebrating Nigeria’s 61 Independence Anniversary was necessary, but that the safety of the Citizenry is “Mr President’s huge concern, especially with COVID-19 third Delta variance still in place.”

He added that this was one of the reasons why this year’s celebration is being held without the usual pomp and pageantry.

While wishing Nigerians a fruitful independence celebration, he reminded them of the fact that the founding fathers, in spite of the differences in faith, tribe and tongue came together for Nigeria’s independence.

He, therefore, called on all Nigerians to join hands together with the present Administration in its quest to ensure a better Nigeria for all citizens, both at home and abroad as this, he said, shall be a befitting tribute to the struggles of our heroes past.

“We must together make Nigeria great,” Aregbesola said.