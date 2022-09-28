ObiDatti Rally: Court rules against convergence at Lekki Toll Gate

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has ordered the Labour Party and its supporters not to converge on the Lekki Toll-Gate on 1st October, 2022.

It can be recalled that some lawyers had approached the court praying that the scheduled #ObiDatti Forward Ever 23 rally be cancelled by an order of the court.

The court however ruled that supporters of the Labour Party can pass through the Toll-Gate for its rally but must not converge on the facility.

Presiding Judge, Justice Daniel Osiagor, also directed the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, and the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, to ensure compliance with the order.

Justice Osiagor made the order on Wednesday while ruling on a Motion for Injunction brought by 10 plaintiffs, including nine lawyers, who are asking the court to, among others, restrain the LP, its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, his running mate, Yusuf Baba-Ahmed, one Julius Abure and their loyalists from holding the rally.

Last Friday, the court fixed September 28 for the hearing the Motion.

The Judge fixed the date after listening to the arguments from the Plaintiffs and Respondents’ counsels on the mode of service of court processes, among others.