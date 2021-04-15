Obaseki insists FG printed N60bn for states to share in March

Governor Godwin Obaseki has responded to the Federal Government over his claim that N60 billion was printed in March to support allocation to states.

Okay.ng recalls that Obaseki had on Saturday, April 10, 2021, while speaking at the Edo transition committee stakeholders engagement said Nigeria is in ‘huge financial trouble’.

He said: “When we got FAAC for March, the federal government printed additional N50-N60 billion to top-up for us to share.

“This April, we will go to Abuja and share. By the end of this year, our total borrowings are going to be within N15-N16 trillion”

Following the revelation, the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, while answering questions by journalists at the State House on Wednesday, 14, 2021, denied Obaseki’s claim describing it as sad and untrue.

“The issue that was raised by the Edo State Governor for me is very, very sad. Because it is not a fact. What we distribute at FAAC is a revenue that is generated and in fact distribution revenue is a public information. We publish revenue generated by FIRS, the customs and the NNPC and we distribute at FAAC. So, it is not true to say we printed money to distribute at FAAC, it is not true,” she said.

However, the Edo governor replying to the Finance minister in a statement on Thursday, April 15, 2021, said he won’t join issues with the Federal Government, advising the government “to take urgent steps to end the current monetary rascality so as to prevent the prevailing economic challenge from degenerating further.”

He said: “While we do not want to join issues with the Federal Ministry of Finance, we believe it is our duty to offer useful advice for the benefit of our country.

“The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed should rally Nigerians to stem the obvious fiscal slide facing our country.

“Rather than play the Ostrich, we urge the government to take urgent steps to end the current monetary rascality, so as to prevent the prevailing economic challenge from degenerating further.

“We believe it is imperative to approach the Nigerian project with all sense of responsibility and commitment and not play to the gallery because ultimately, time shall be the judge of us all.”