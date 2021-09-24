NYSC denies asking corps members to prepare ransom in case of kidnap

The management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has denied advising corps members in its Security Tips pamphlet to alert their families and friends to prepare ransom in case they are kidnapped.

According to images shared on social media, the Security Awareness and Education Handbook for Corps Members and Staff said between pages 58 and 59 reads:

“When travelling in high-risk roads such as Abuja-Kaduna, Abuja-Lokoja-Okene or Aba-Port-Harcourt road, then alert your family members, friends and colleagues in order to have someone on hand to pay off the ransom that could be demanded.”

However, NYSC in a rebuttal issued denied the clause stating that the release was fake.

The rebuttal reads: “The attention of Management of the National Youth Sevice Corps has been drawn to a fake release making the rounds on the social media to the effect that Corps Members travelling on “high-risk roads” should alert their families, friends and colleagues in order to have somebody to pay off the ransom that could be demanded in the event of being kidnapped.

“The management wishes to emphatically state that the clause quoted is not embedded in NYSC Security Tips pamphlet which was put together by a highly respected retired security expert.

“The management wishes to appeal to the general public to always clarify issues with the Scheme.

“Please, be wary of falling prey to the antics of mischief-makers out to ridicule the Scheme.

Management shall continue to prioritize the security and welfare of Corps Members and staff at all times.

Management.”