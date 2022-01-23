NLNG signs MoU with RSUTH for new infectious diseases unit

Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Rivers State University Teaching Hospital (RSUTH) for the provision of a multi-million naira Infectious Diseases Unit to support robust healthcare delivery in Rivers State.

At a signing ceremony for the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the hospital’s management, NLNG’s Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Dr Philip Mshelbila, represented by General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, Mr. Andy Odeh, said NLNG was committed to supporting healthcare delivery in Rivers State as part of the pursuit of its vision of “helping to build a better Nigeria.”

He stated that the Company was seeking to support the development of the tertiary health institution to provide excellent medical care for Rivers State residents while also catering to the training needs of medical students and resident doctors.

Mr. Odeh stated further that NLNG was committed to working with partners to transform healthcare delivery in the state, adding that the intervention at RSUTH was a manifestation of the Company’s resolve to stand with the people of Rivers State and to reciprocate the goodwill and support to the Company over the years.

The RSUTH project is an addition to several projects being executed by the Company in the healthcare sector in Rivers State. NLNG continues to support the Bonny Community Health Insurance Programme (BCHIP) to help improve access to quality healthcare services for residents of Bonny Island. Some progress is being achieved in the Bonny Malaria Eradication Programme, which targets cutting down malaria-related mortality among women and children under five and making Bonny Island Nigeria’s first malaria-free zone. The Malaria Eradication programme is implemented in collaboration with U.S. Agency For International Development (USAID).

NLNG and the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), through the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), are also involved in the HIV/AIDS Surge Project, which focuses on the control of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) on Bonny Island.

NLNG is owned by four Shareholders, namely, the Federal Government of Nigeria, represented by Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (49%), Shell Gas B.V. (25.6%), TotalEnergies Gaz & Electricite Holdings (15%), and Eni International N.A. N. V. S.àr. l (10.4%).