Wole Soyinka Accuses Labour Party of Deceit, Says Peter Obi Did not Win 2023 Polls

Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, has made a startling revelation, alleging that the leadership of the Labour Party (LP) was well aware that its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, did not emerge victorious in the February 25 election.

Soyinka accused the LP leadership of attempting to deceive Nigerians, particularly the youth, by insisting that Obi had won the election.

The renowned author and playwright made these assertions during an event titled “The Lives of Wole Soyinka — A Dialogue,” organized by Africa in the World.

This gathering took place in Stellenbosch, South Africa, where Soyinka addressed a variety of topics, including the recent Nigerian elections.

Soyinka, when asked about his previous comments regarding the Vice-Presidential candidate of LP, Datti Baba-Ahmed, following the general elections, emphasized the importance of truth in political discourse.

He stated that the truth matters to him, noting that many people always look for shortcuts.

Regarding the election, Soyinka remarked, “This recent election – two things happened first of all. One party took over the labour movement, which is not my favourite movement, and then it became a regional party.

“Whereas it was a marvellous breach into the established two camps. Peter Obi achieved something remarkable there, that he broke that mould. However, he did not win the election.

“I can say categorically that Peter Obi’s party came third not even second and the leadership knew it but they want to do what we call in Yoruba ‘gbajue’, that is force of lies.”

Furthermore, Soyinka disclosed that the LP leadership had considered mobilizing young people to protest against the election results through misinformation and deceit.

He criticized this approach, saying, “I’m also ready to be among such demonstrators but only on the banner of truth, not on lies and deceit.

“This party (LP) wanted the same thing (referring to 2011 post-election violence) to happen on the basis of a lie and we find this vice-presidential candidate on television boasting, insisting, threatening and trying to intimidate both the judiciary and the rest.

“What kind of government will result from that kind of conduct? In addition, they did not know this but they were being used.

“Before the election, there were certain clandestine forces, including some former generals, who were already calling for an interim government before the elections began.”

“Some of them were known figures, including a proprietor of a university calling for an interim government before the election took place.”