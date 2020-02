Less than a minute

Nigeria International player, Asisat Oshoala has netted a hat-trick for the female team of Barcelona.

The game which ended in a 6-0 scoreline saw Barca Femení defeating Logrono on Saturday.

Oshoala scored in the 54th, 70th and 89th minute of the match summing up a total of 20 goals for the Super Falcons Captain.